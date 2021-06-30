BILLINGS - While visiting the Montana Club in Billings, Governor Greg Gianforte ended the state of emergency in Montana that he declared in January 2021 to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“Months ago, the light at the end of the tunnel was distant and dim. As we’ve worked together to overcome this pandemic, the light has grown bigger and brighter. Today, we are out of the tunnel, and we are surrounded in light,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Today, the conditions we face no longer warrant a state of emergency.”

In making the announcement, the governor cited the decline in new cases and hospitalizations in the last six months as well as Montana’s progress in administering vaccines.

With more than 425,000 Montanans fully vaccinated, the governor encourages Montanans to choose to get the vaccine, adding, “The vaccines are safe, effective, free, and easy to get. They continue to be our best path forward.”

He then went on to thank frontline workers who helped the state through the pandemic.

The governor also cited progress in getting Montana’s economy going again, opening the state for business and getting Montanans back to work.

Montana was the first state in the nation to announce it was fully opting out of the federal unemployment benefit programs enacted since the start of the pandemic. According to Gov. Gianforte, twenty-four other states have since followed Montana’s lead.

To help Montanans reenter the workforce, the governor also launched a return-to-work bonus program.

Return-to-work bonuses will be paid to unemployed individuals who rejoin the workforce and accept and maintain steady employment for at least one month.

In May, Montana’s unemployment rate continued to decline, falling to 3.6% from 4% in January.

Citing Montanans’ resiliency amid the pandemic, Gov Gianforte concluded his remarks, saying, “Montanans can be proud of the work they’ve done to overcome this pandemic and take care of themselves and each other. Working together, we have come through this stronger on the other side.”

You can view the governor’s executive order to end the state of emergency in Montana below: