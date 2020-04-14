With declining travel threatening to wipe out 5.9 million jobs by the end of April and the tourism industry greatly impacted by social distancing, WalletHub today released its report on the States Hit Hardest by COVID-19’s Impact on Tourism, along with accompanying videos.

To identify the states where tourism is most affected by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key metrics. Our data set ranges from share of businesses in travel and tourism-related industries to travel spending per travel employee and presence of stay-at-home orders. Below, you can see highlights from WalletHub’s report and a Q&A with WalletHub analysts.

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism in Montana (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.):

4 th – Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP

– Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP 10 th – Share of Businesses in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries

– Share of Businesses in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries 3 rd – Share of Employment in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries

– Share of Employment in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries 6 th – Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita

– Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita 8th – Travel Spending Per Travel Employee

