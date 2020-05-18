Montana farmer giving away free potatoes at MetraPark

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Montana farmer is giving away free potatoes in the upper parking lot at MetraPark.

According to the hosts of 103.7 The Hawk, Foth Farms delivered more than 60,000 lbs of potatoes. The free potatoes are laid out in a long line to encourage social distancing. People are bringing their own bags, and gathering as many potatoes as they would like.

Malachi Riddle and his family picked up some this morning.

"Were going to go home and we have some missionaries that we're going to give some free food to and then we're going to cook a whole bunch of them for our family," he says, "There's this one that my Grandma makes where you put sausage, onions, and a whole bunch of other stuff together it's super good."

The potatoes are first come, first serve while supplies last.