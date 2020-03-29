HELENA, MT - New numbers released Sunday morning show that Montana's COVID-19 cases have exceeded 150 cases.

According to information provided from the DPHHS map, 154 cases have been positively identified in Montana.

One third of the cases reported in Montana, 58, are concentrated in Gallatin County. Yellowstone County has the second highest number of cases with 26.

As of Sunday morning DPHHS reports Montana has 8 current hospitalizations and one death as a result of the coronavirus.

DPHHS however has not updated the number of tests conducted since Friday.

Covidtracking.com has updated numbers showing the total number of completed tests in Montana is 4,297 cases. That means 96.5% of tests conducted in the Treasure State are coming back as negative.