Montana couple recovers from COVID-19

BILLINGS, Mont. - One Montana couple recently recovered from COVID-19. Kelsey Megerth says she and her boyfriend were in London when President Donald Trump announced a travel ban. She says the two of them secured an early flight back home from London shortly after.

Kelsey says after returning home, she noticed she wasn't feeling well. She says her doctor first thought she had strep throat, but when those tests came back negative, Kelsey was tested for coronavirus, and that result was positive.

"I think I'm a really good example of someone that had it but didn't actually get super sick," she says, "and if it wasn't for the orders to stay home I potentially could have been out spreading it unknowingly to people who could have fell dangerously ill to it."

Kelsey says she and her boyfriend took the necessary precautions after testing positive. Fortunately, she says they did not spread the virus to their families.