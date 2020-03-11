Montana couple aboard quarantined ship; Containing COVID-19

KULR (Billings) -- Two Montanans aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are in quarantine after multiple passengers became infected with COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

Bettie Barber and her husband Frank have not left their room in almost one week because they're being quarantined in a room on the ship, just off the coast of California.

After exploring in the Hawaiian islands, the cruise ship was on its way to Mexico when passengers were given the news, "half a day into that we were notified we'd be heading back to San Francisco because we were notified there were some cases of coronavirus on the ship," Bettie says.

She says passengers are being evacuated in groups based on numbered and colored tags on their luggage, and she says it's only a matter of time before their tag gets called.

American citizens, like Bettie and Frank, who are not infected will be flown on chartered flights to military bases in Texas or Georgia and quarantined for two more weeks. Bettie says she's not worried.

"I think when you live on a cattle ranch and you work with mother nature, you just learn to roll with the punches," she says.

Bettie and Frank have been entertaining themselves with books and TV while the staff on the cruise ship drop off food at their door. Bettie says waiting in the San Francisco port has been monotonous at times, but they had a few pleasant surprises along the way.

"When we came under the golden gate bridge, there were people clapping and cheering us."

All passengers also received a letter from the Grand Princess saying they will refund everyone's trip and give every passenger a free cruise of equal value.