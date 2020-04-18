HELENA - New numbers posted Saturday, show 426 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montana, according to the state's tracking website. The number of confirmed cases is up 4, from 422 reported cases on Friday.

The new cases include:

Yellowstone County: 3

Missoula County: 1

In Montana, 243 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 17 active hospitalizations.

The state has reported a total of 10 deaths related to COVID-19.

