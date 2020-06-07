HELENA, MT - A resurgence of COVID-19 continued in Montana on Saturday. According to the daily numbers released by the Governor's Coronavirus Task Force the Treasure State added 5 additional cases on Saturday June, 6th.

The latest cases span three counties, three in Big Horn county and one each in Gallatin and Yellowstone counties.

Big Horn M 0-9 06/06/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 06/06/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 06/06/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 06/06/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 06/06/2020

As of Sunday, June 7th, their have been 545 total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Montana with 18 total deaths.

475 people have recovered with 52 active cases recorded in the state. Two of those cases are classified as "active" hospitalizations.

Big Horn County has the most active cases with 24 followed by Yellowstone with 14, and Gallatin with 9. Lewis and Clark County has 2 active cases while Missoula, Ravalli, and Rosebud counties have one case each.

You can review the Montana Response: COVID-19 map here.