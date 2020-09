HELENA, MT - According numbers released Sunday, Montana has now conducted 302,813 COVID-19 tests. Since testing began, 10,299 people have tested positive for the virus. The rate of infection since testing began is 3.4%.

The latest numbers added an additional 136 cases Sunday.

The state has 2,335 active cases with Yellowstone County leading the rest of the state with 764 active cases. Cascade County is a distant second with 267 active cases.

According to the report Sunday, 104 people in the state were hospitalized.

Montana has now attributed 157 deaths to complications brought on by COVID-19.

