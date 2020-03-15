MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department officials say they're working to identify those who've been in contact with the two people who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cindy Farr of the Missoula City-County Health Department is in charge of local response to coronavirus. At a press conference Sunday, Farr said the health department is working with the two patients to determine when their symptoms started, and who they may have been in contact with.

Health officials will contact all of the people who were in contact with the two patients, and ask them to quarantine in their homes for 14-days. They will be monitored for symptoms.

Both the presumptive positive cases were a result of traveling outside of the Missoula community, according to Farr. They are recovering in their homes.

The Commissioner of Higher Education's office sent an email Saturday night, confirming Clayton Christian tested positive for the virus. He was tested in Missoula County. Farr said her office cannot comment directly on patients and it's up to individuals if they want to share. Commissioner Christian's office said it's suspected he contracted the virus at the Board of Regents meeting in Dillon on March 5.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to call 258-INFO.

Farr added the health department is in need of nurses. They're looking to hire more people to help combat an anticipated healthcare worker shortage as the virus continues to spread.

She added she feels Missoula is very well poised to react to this pandemic and that Missoula has more resources available than some communities do.

"We do want people to understand... that we do plan for these things in public health," Farr said Sunday. "We are now just putting all those planning efforts into action."