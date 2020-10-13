HELENA, MT - The Montana High School Association Executive Board has ruled that student sections will not be allowed in postseason play as fall seasons come to a close.

The decision came during the October 13th meeting. The board says the decision comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. Bands will also not be allowed during postseason play.

Students participating in the fall playoffs will be allowed to have supporters in attendance in counties where health orders allow for such accommodations.

The MHSA has determined that each site must provide a minimum of two tickets per suited player for both home and visiting fans.

In addition the Board approved in volleyball, football and soccer to allow up to a maximum of six spectator passes per uniformed player for both home and visitor. Four spectator tickets for alternates and managers, two spectator tickets for coaches, and two spectator tickets for cheerleaders (up to a maximum of 12 cheerleaders) with the approval of county health.

No more than the maximum can be distributed, and tickets must be distributed equally for home and visitors.

MHSA also delayed the start of winter sport practices until December 7th. Practices for basketball, wrestling, and swimming were originally planned to start November 19th. Winter contests can start on or after January 4th.

The board stated that the delay "will allow time for schools and communities to assist in flattening the curve and to get through two holiday seasons within their own teams and within their own communities before the contests begin."