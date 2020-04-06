BILLINGS, Mont. -- Montana Pavilion at MetraPark is now a make-shift quarantine site for unsheltered individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Neill, one of the emergency coordinators at RiverStone Health says the Pavilion can shelter around 50 people. He says spots are reserved for individuals who do not have a home to isolate in. Each unit are 10x10 feet. Neill says individuals will be able to shower, use the restroom, and get food at the facility while keeping their distance from others.

“It’s phenomenal to me about how all the appointed elected officials have come together, as well as the Unified Health Command, the Yellowstone Command System, coming together. Not only just for the homeless people but everybody in Yellowstone County to be safer during this," he says.

There is also a donation center trailer by the Sandstone building at MetraPark if you have any Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that you would like to donate.