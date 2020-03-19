MetraPark cancels half a million dollars worth of events

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Thursday, March 19th would have been day two of the NAIA Women's Basketball Tournament, and soon after, MetraPark employees would be gearing up for the PBR in April. That all came to a screeching halt as our local community and the world deals with the COVID-19 crisis.

Half a million dollars worth of events at MetraPark are canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and all the cancellations happened within four days.

"There are thousands of people that come to our buildings every year that won't be able to do that this year," says Marketing Director Ray Massie, "These are people that buy at restaurants, who shop at the stores in Billings, who buy gasoline in town. All those people won't be coming this year because of the events being canceled."

Massie says there are a few silver linings to the situation. Three to be exact.

"We are owned by Yellowstone County, and so as a government entity it's a little bit different than if we were a private enterprise," he says.

Massie explains arenas, facilities, and event centers like MetraPark don't usually make a large margin for profit, so being backed by Yellowstone County will help keep them afloat.

Secondly, he says, "we are so busy most of the time here at MetraPark, that the fair kind of sneaks up on us from time to time."

Now that all events are canceled for the foreseeable future, MetraPark gets to focus all its time planning MontanaFair.

Lastly, Massie says the staff is catching up on the cleaning and maintenance employees don't always get to while they are busy planning events.

"'The show must go on.' That's Bill Dutcher's favorite line, our general manager at the facility says 'It's SHOWTIME!' We look forward to the opportunity to turn on 'It's showtime' all over again at MetraPark and hopefully that will occur sooner than later."