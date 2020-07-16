BILLINGS - MET Transit in Billings is requiring all passengers to wear facemasks on all vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On July 15, Gov. Steve Bullock made wearing masks in public a requirement in counties with a minimum of four active reported COVID-19 cases.

In a release, MET Transit says all passengers on buses and paratransit older than 5-years-old are required to cover their nose and mouths with a face covering while riding beginning immediately.

"MET Transit is continuing its efforts to fully service the community throughout the COVID crisis. We will continue to follow local, State, and Federal required practices in ensuring the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees," MET Transit Manager Rusty Logan stated in the release. "To aid customers in adoption of this policy, all MET vehicles have masks on-board for public use. Passengers may take one as needed. Simply speak to a driver if you need further information."

MET Transit says they reserve the right to not serve anyone wearing a face covering except for medical reasons.