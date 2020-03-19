The following announcement comes from the Billings Metropolitan Transit System.

The City of Billings realizes transit is an essential service to the community, especially for members who may have limited transportation options and access to services. Due to this, MET Transit intends to continue to operate through the course of the current health crisis. MET will continue to provide access to essential services including healthcare, groceries, pharmacies, and to those in the community still needing to travel to their workplace. However, MET encourages any individuals who do not need to travel to stay home and follow the recommended guidelines for social distancing.

The City of Billings understands individuals who are sick may be required to utilize the transit system for access to services; individuals should take steps to minimize the impact they have on others by covering any active cough with a tissue or other disposable item and throwing it in the trash; passengers and employees are also encouraged to utilize the hand sanitizer provided on every vehicle. When using the system, passengers should make an effort to distance themselves from other passengers as well as transit employees. As mentioned in a previous news posting, MET has established "buffer zones" in each bus for it’s employees and passengers will be asked to adhere to any instructions given by an operator regarding these zones.

As MET Transit considers the health and wellbeing of its passengers and employees the number one priority, MET Transit employees are making extra efforts to ensure vehicles and facilities are cleaned frequently. Surfaces are wiped down with approved disinfectant multiple times per day while every vehicle and facility is deep cleaned by staff multiple times per week in accordance with the Center for Disease Control recommendations.

MET will continue to follow industry best practices and continue to communicate with local, State, and Federal officials throughout the course of the current health crisis. Please check our website (http://www.mettransit.com), as well as announcements in the DoubleMAP bus tracking application, regularly for any updates regarding our service. If you have questions, please feel free to contact the MET at 406-657-8218.

Thank you for continuing to use MET Transit for your transportation needs.