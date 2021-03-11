BILLINGS - This week, exactly 12 months have passed since the announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the county. Twelve long months, which have tested Billings residents, and pushed us to our limits.

That's why Billings Mayor Bill Cole is proclaiming Friday, March 12, as COVID-19 "Remembrance Day."

Mayor Cole announced the proclamation in hopes of encouraging residents to reflect on the past year, remember the sacrifices fellow community members have made and to continue to support and protect one another as we, hopefully, enter the final chapter of the pandemic in our community.

"Every citizen of Billings has been severely impacted since the first case of COVID-19 in the county on March 12, 2020, as together we have dealt valiantly with the death of loved ones, sickness, uncertainty, social isolation, economic upheaval, unemployment and other challenges of every kind and scale," Cole wrote.

"Over the last 12 months our hearts were broken by the loss of each of the 239 residents who died from COVID-19, each of whom continues to be missed by their loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers and our whole community," he continued.

In addition to "Remembrance Day," the Billings Clinic is encouraging community members to participate in a "Community Howl" at 8 p.m. to show support for healthcare workers on Friday.

"Let’s all go outside and 'howl' in honor of everyone who has worked tirelessly this past year to keep our community healthy, build resiliency and support our neighbors -- and in memory of those who have passed away," they wrote in a Facebook post.