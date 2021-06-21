BILLINGS - Masks for staff and students are no longer required for Billings Public Schools, according to Superintendent Greg Upham.

In an email, Superintendent Upham wrote, "Students and staff may, of course, continue to wear masks if they so wish. This modification applies to all Billings Public School facilities and to summer educational programs currently in session and or scheduled for a later date."

One exception to the updated masking policy, however, is the school bus. In practice with the CDC, all passengers and drivers must continue to wear a mask on school buses, including buses operated by public and private school systems.

School bus operators can refer to the Department of Education's COVID-19 Handbook pdf icon[PDF – 27 pages]external icon for additional guidance.

For more information from the CDC on masking while on the school bus, you can visit https://bit.ly/3gJfSW8.

This announcement comes after the CDC updated their guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. One of the changes is that the CDC is no longer recommending that everyone wear masks.

You can read the CDC’s Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People for more information.

If CDC guidelines change, Superintendent Upham says he will take the appropriate measures and monitor the information provided by state and local health authorities.