WASHINGTON, D.C. - To protect the health of those who live, work and visit national parks and facilities, and in support of the President’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, the National Park Service (NPS) Tuesday implemented a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors.

“Wearing a mask around others, physical distancing and washing your hands are the simplest and most effective public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” NPS Office of Public Health Director Captain Sara Newman said. “Getting outside and enjoying our public lands is essential to improving mental and physical health, but we all need to work together to recreate responsibly.”

Face masks are now required in all NPS buildings and facilities. The NPS said masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, overlooks and historic homes. Additional public health measures are in place across the service, from capacity limits to one-way trails, or even temporary closures in response to local conditions.

“Working with public health officials and following the latest science and guidance we can make national parks safer for employees, visitors and partners,” NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge said. “We will continue to evaluate operations and make appropriate modifications to visitor services as needed.”

Visitors should check individual park websites and social media channels for details on operations before they visit. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold this requirement. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available at NPS.gov.