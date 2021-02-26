LAUREL, Mont. - The Laurel Public Schools Board of Trustees announced Friday, after holding a Special Board Meeting, that they will return to the mask mandate for the remainder of the school year.

According to a letter sent out by Superintendent Dr. Linda Filpula, Laurel Unified Education Association Certified and Classified Units notified the District they will seek legal remedies if the District does not return to the mask mandate.

"The school will return to masking immediately for all students and staff and continue with previously established accommodations for students and staff," Dr. Filpula wrote.