CROW AGENCY, Mont. - A mask mandate is being implemented across the Crow Reservation as of Thursday.

Crow Tribe Chairman Frank Whiteclay implemented the mandate, which includes all worksites and for the upcoming 2021 Crow Fair.

Needs such as masks and cleaning supplies are being addressed by the Apsáalooke Service Corp (ASC) main office located in Crow Agency, Montana at the old casino building according to a release from the Chairman’s Office.