KULR- "In the very beginning, it was kind of apocalyptic".

Anthony Huber has been in China for about 4 years. He started teaching kids for an international education company, and is now a director.

He says everything was shutdown, and the streets were completely empty.

"For the first 5 days of quarantine I was able to still leave my apartment. So I'd go do these walks around town. Normally, I'd see hundreds of people during these walk, and day, by day, by day you would just see less and less people," said Huber.

As of March 25th, 2020, Anthony is on day 62 of quarantine and day 50 of lockdown. KULR-8 had the chance to discuss how he's been adjusting to that lifestyle.

He says he recently adopted a routine to keep some sense of normalcy in his life. Over the past month, Huber has finally started seeing people in his community outside trying to stay active since they were unable to, just a short time ago.

"For the first 6 plus weeks, it was nobody outside, everyone locked in the doors, pretty quiet, it was hard to kind of imagine," says Huber.

We asked what his biggest takeaway will be once life gets back on track and things get back to normal. He says it's cliche, but he's really going to appreciate the little things.

"It's not until you're confined in a 500 sq. ft apartment for 50 days do you realize all the things that you kind of take for granted. Like right now, Wuhan is beautiful during springtime. There's cherry blossoms outside I would pay so much money to be able to leave my community, go down to the lake, and hangout with the cherry blossoms,". says Huber.

Not being able to do that has really made Huber open his eyes. He says once this is over, he's going to not focus so much on technology, but more so what life has to offer, such as nature, and all the little things.

"Honestly at the end of the day,we're all going to get through it. It's going to be better eventually, and it's just going to be one of those stories we're going to be able to tell our kids and grandkids about this one experience that we all got to go through and everyone will learn something out of it," says Huber.