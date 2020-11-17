BOZEMAN, Mont. - Longfellow Elementary school will transition to remote learning on Nov. 18 due to many staff members being forced to quarantine from COVID-19 exposure.

The school plans to return to in-person learning on Nov. 24, following Thanksgiving.

Teachers will send all remote learning materials home with students on Tuesday and teachers will provide further information to the families on the details of remote learning.

Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent said "we thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to ensure a safe environment for students and staff."