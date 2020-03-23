KULR (Billings)- Positivity is hard to come by in trying times, especially when it comes to putting a smile on a young students face.

However, one local school is looking to change that.

Elder Grove Elementary on Billings West End is doing their part to keep spirits up.

Monday morning may have brought another day where classes aren't in session, but it did bring them together while still being able to practice social distancing.

A parade through the community brought the Outlaws together, but behind the wheel. One Elder Grove parent saw a parade similar to this online and brought the idea here to Yellowstone County.

Superintendent Nathan Schmitz says hosting something like this is an opportunity to reach out to their students, families and community.

"With people being in isolation, that human connection, that human contact, that assurance that everyone is doing well is critical right now and that's the utmost value to us is that we all know that we're doing alright," says Superintendent Schmitz.

He added the response from the students and community is overwhelming.

He went on to say we may have to look a little harder and dig a little deeper, but positivity still remains in our local communities during this time.