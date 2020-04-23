KULR (Billings)- Phase one of reopening Montana's economy is underway and local establishments are preparing.

Thursday morning we spoke with Manager Brendan Halsten as the Burger Dive prepares to get in-house business moving once again.

As with anything nowadays, optimism is important and Brendan says is a key factor as we move through this pandemic.

"Really nice to see the local communities and all that kind of stuff rallying for the small businesses," says Halsten.

As Montana begins to open in phases, phase one, as ordered by Governor Bullock, states restaurants can become operational on or after May 4th, under strict physical distancing and reduced capacity protocols with state guidelines.

One restaurant gearing up, while following those guidelines, The Burger Dive.

"Safety and health first so we've got hand sanitizer pumps, we can use those as people come in. We've also marked out places throughout the restaurant so people can kind of get the point that they need to stay on the 'X', says Halsten.

Like many restaurants, takeout has been keeping business moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restaurants allowed to operate at half capacity starting May 4th, Halsten says takeout orders will continue as they work customers back into the restaurant.

A lot of people are still a little unsure about hopping right in.

"We changed to takeout only pretty much overnight, so opening up some dining and having that option just there, but I think that we will still continue to do a lot of takeout," says Halsten.

While The Burger Dive crew sports burger face masks, generously made by a customer, he says he's just truly appreciative of the Billings community as we continue to fight, together.