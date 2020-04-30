Local restaurant follows training program to reopen

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Restaurants and bars around the Treasure State are gearing up to reopen, but they can only do so under certain restrictions outlined by Governor Steve Bullock and the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command.

One restaurant in Billings is making sure all employees follow these new protocols, by putting staff through a web-based training program. The program is called ProCertX, and it tracks employee training as they return to work under the Governor's phased approach.

Julie Roma, General Manager of the Windmill, says she's missed her crew, and she's excited to get back to work.

"We didn't lose anybody during this time phase and everybody is back on board and we've all been here at The Windmill for quite some time and everybody is very creative and trying to come up with ideas that we can implement so we can ensure the safety of our employees as well as our consumers," she says.

Roma says some of the new protocols include closing down every other booth, restricting the bar area, and using more disposable items.