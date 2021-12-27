Concerns over the Omicron variant are growing in Billings. Drug stores are once again running low on in-store and take home covid tests.

As the state health department continues to track the omicron variant,

Here in Billings, a local pharmacy says they're seeing a huge demand for take home covid tests in fact at this pharmacy, you can't even go in and buy one.

At Pharm 406 in Billings West End, Owner Kyle Austin says he’s already out of at home-covid tests, but he’s waiting on another shipment ​that's supposed to come in by the end of this week. A CVS store just down the street says they don't have any take-home tests in stock either. He says if you want to get tested, you still can, but you have to come in to the pharmacy, and get an antigen or PCR test. Omicron seems slower in coming to Montana than the rest of the country, Austin thinks it’s only a matter of time.

"Anytime you see people vacationing, or getting into groups, the holidays are a big time for that. Everyone is traveling--and then the intubation period. We could see mid-January or end of January might be when that surge hits Montana," said owner, Kyle Austin

DPHHS agrees, we could see another surge at the start of the new year.

It takes time to get that data, mainly because, with Omicron, your regular doctor is taken out of the equation.

"You can't go into a doctor's office and be tested for omicron, you can go in and get tested for covid, and if its positive, it'll go to us or one of our contract

labs," said Lab Services Bureau Chief, Debbie Gibson.

But for now they say their demand for covid tests at their labs has been relatively low.

Health officials locally and nationally continue to urge people to get vaccinated as the best way to prevent severe COVID illness.