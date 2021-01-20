CARBON COUNTY - Local COVID-19 Health Orders in Carbon County have been rescinded by Health Officer Dr. William George.

Health restrictions will default to the restrictions set by the State of Montana according to a release on the City of Red Lodge Facebook.

Carbon County businesses and residents are recommended to continue to be diligent in slowing the spread of COVID-19, the release saying personal responsibility for your health and your interactions with others is critical in the fight against COVID-19.

