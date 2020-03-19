Local dentistry putting a hold on non-urgent procedures

KULR (Billings)- Montana businesses are starting to feel the impacts of a slowing economy.

If you have a scheduled teeth cleaning, those appointments are temporarily being put on hold.

For Yellowstone Family Dental, procedures will not be happening for now, unless there's a serious issue. According to Dentist Matthew Larsen, issues like this may include infections or acute pain.

The Montana Dental Association, doing what they can to protect dental workers across the state. As revenue for Yellowstone Family Dental has taken a hit, employees are being furloughed, while they work to maintain enough staff for those emergency situations.

In an office that normally sees 60-70 patients a day, efforts are being made to prevent any further spread.

"We're just trying to minimize the exposure that our patients have. We're trying to minimize the exposure that our office has and we're really hoping that something materializes as far as help for those that are not able to work or those that we've furloughed for at least the next couple of weeks," says Dr. Larsen.

The Montana Dental Association telling Dr. Larsen, they are trying minimize grouping together as much as possible. Extra sterilization measures are being made as well.

Lastly, the Montana Dental Association is providing employees of local dentistries help they may need when it comes to filing for unemployment.