Local cupcake shop stuggles to stay afloat during coronavirus outbreak

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Many local businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak as health departments around the country are ordering closures.

One local business in particular, Tea City and Cupcakes, is not only seeing fewer customers, but they are having a hard time finding the necessary ingredients to make their cupcakes and teas.

Store Manager Janie Roberts says flour, sugar, eggs, and milk have been hard to come by during the outbreak, but Janie says there is one thing that's keeping their business afloat.

"We have a lot of really great customers and they've been really faithful coming in which is good because I don't think we could survive without our regulars," she says ,"and we have so many people who have been faithful over the years that come in just once or twice a week."

Janie says employees are constantly disinfecting and wiping down surfaces to protect their customers. She also wants to thank the bakers who come in early and continue to work hard throughout this unusual time.