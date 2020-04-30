Local contractors adjust through pandemic

KULR (Billings)- At this point, every single line of work feels some sort of impact due to the pandemic facing our nation.

Contractors included.

With the uncertainty of the unknown, you may have put any home projects you planned on hold. Local contractors, adjusting, as many of us have been doing in our places of employment.

Owner of Singh Contracting, Harvey Singh, says he has utilized resources like Zoom and other digital options to communicate with customers.

Getting through times like these require a community effort, especially in one like Billings. Singh says its important to look on the bright side.

"There's a whole different respect level you know? Between just humanity it seems like, their hearts are softer. So I've noticed that the most. It really has taken a lot of the negativity out of the world," says Singh.

Singh says safety is always on the front of his mind as we continue our phased approach to getting our local economy open again.