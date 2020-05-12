BILLINGS, Mont. -- St. Pius Catholic Church in Billings is partnering with Vitalant to host blood drives. Blood Drive Volunteer Coordinator, Bob Holbrook, says it's critical that donors sign up, especially now that Montana hospitals are starting to perform elective surgeries in Phase One of reopening the state.

Vitalant is following necessary safety precautions by having all donors go through a temperature check and wear a mask. Donors are required to make an appointment and chairs are spaced out to encourage social distancing.

Holbrook says he has been coordinating blood drives at his church for the past two years.

"My father years and years ago was the head of the blood bank in Montana back in 1975 and he got me to start donating blood. I've been donating blood ever since. I've given over 30 gallons of blood in my lifetime. It's just a passion of mine," he says.

Holbrook tells us he was one of 28 donors at the church on May 12, 2020.