BILLINGS, Mont. - With higher COVID-19 infection rates in Yellowstone County, RiverStone Health announced Monday they will extend their October health order into December.

COVID-19 infection rates have gone up in the county for the past few months, and there's a possibility for new restrictions later this week.

"The next six months for us in the restaurant and hotel business – one word – survival," said Steve Wahrlich at Stella's Kitchen and Bakery.

It's a double-edged sword for Yellowstone County; COVID-19 cases are still rising, and local businesses fear what's to come.

"We just can't operate at 50% capacity efficiently and effectively from that standpoint," Wahrlich said.

For now, there's no official word if capacity caps will be put on businesses, but staff at Stella's Kitchen and Bakery in Billings are pleading with the community to mask up and social distance so that doesn't become a reality.

"The worst is you have to wear your mask, you have to stay six feet apart, it's not difficult," Wahrlich said.

Health officials at Riverstone Health extended the health order from mid October until December 9. The case positivity rate was 92 per 100,000 people at the end of October. No new restrictions were announced, but that could change. A team of medical experts will look over the data and make a decision this week.

"The Unified Health Command's medical and technical team has indicated that the data on new case rates and case positivity, which will be available over the next several days, will inform their decision on additional restrictions," said John Felton at RiverStone Health.

And greater measures are being taken with complaints against businesses. Investigators are still looking to educate businesses on how to meet health guidelines, but there will be more follow-ups.

"If there is non-compliance after that education, then we will be doing un-announced follow-up visits to make sure people do come into compliance," Felton said.

Riverstone Health staff say they've been overwhelmed by all the active cases. There's a backlog of about 650 cases that still haven't been assigned to contact tracers.