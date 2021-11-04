BILLINGS — The new federal COVID vaccine mandate is already receiving pushback from across Montana.

University of Montana Law Professor Anthony Johnstone says it's very likely we'll see legal challenges to the vaccine mandate on federal legal grounds. Courts could find problems within the mandate, which could lead to a suspension.

Some challenges to the rule will be brought to federal court, Johnstone says. And it's possible lawsuits could argue administrative law.

"And that turns on whether the COVID-19 pandemic is a sufficiently grave danger that vaccines are necessary to address the workplace," he said.

Though, Senator Steve Daines and dozens of other Republicans don't think it is. They say they're working to strike down the vaccine mandate with the Congressional Review Act.

But Johnstone has his doubts.

"Given that congress itself is sharply divided on this and many other issues, and generally is unable to accomplish much of anything, the Congressional Review Act has only very rarely ever been evoked," he said. "I think, really, only once to over turn a rule."

Johnstone says the mandate really impacts private employers, and they're the ones with the power to sue and take the issue to court.

"If a federal judge somewhere around the country believes that this is not authorized by the laws on the books, that judge could issue an injunction suspended the enforcement of the act," he said.

If the ruling remains in place by Jan. 4 and Montana businesses are not complying, they could face fines by OSHA since the state's vaccine ban would not be a sufficient defense to the violation.