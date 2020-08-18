LAUREL, Mont. - Arrows, barriers, and lots of cleaning supplies will be a part of the new routine for Laurel students. Laurel Public Schools Superintendent Linda Filpula says the district has been working since March to make sure all the logistics are in place for the upcoming school year.

Out of around 2,000 K-12 students, only 300 will be participating online, meaning around 85% of students will be back in the building. The majority of online students will use a system called View Path and engage in mostly synchronous learning.

Middle and high school students will do a staggered start, with some students arriving this Thursday and the rest arriving Friday. In this ever-changing COVID-19 world we are in, Filpula says the district is ready to adapt quickly.

"We want to keep kids in school, and that means we need to do everything possible that we can – face masks, barriers, physical distancing," she says.

As if teachers and administrators didn't already have enough to deal with, just two weeks ago, a vehicle crashed into the front entrance of Laurel Middle School. Wayne Fjare, the director of facilities at Laurel Middle School says it will take about eight weeks to repair, and for now, students will have to use the side entrance.