LAUREL, Mont. - The Laurel School District sent an email to parents and guardians Sunday they were informed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

According to the email from the Laurel School District, the staff member was not in contact with any students during the potential exposure time-frame. The Laurel School District writes the staff member was not at work in-person with other staff members since Aug. 18.

The Laurel School District writes the Yellowstone County Health Department will reach out to staff members or individuals if they are at risk of exposure to establish safe and proper protocols.

Laurel School District writes they are working with the county health department and the school nurses to constantly be observing and ensuring appropriate sanitation protocols and health guidelines.

Laurel School District adds school officials will keep a watch on the situation and will share additional information as it becomes available.

The entire school district's reopening plan can be accessed on their website.