The Montana Landlord Association is challenging Governor Steve Bullock's decision to end evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, Bullock ordered landlords not to evict tenants and not to charge late fees or other penalties during his stay-at-home order.

The Landlord Association says between the federal relief bill and expanded unemployment, tenants should be able to pay rent.

Bullock cited other states like Washington, Oregon and California have put similar orders in place, but the Landlord Association claims it is an overreach of power.

"Why would, in a pandemic situation, the citizens of this state wanna have their civil rights removed from them? It's not about evictions, it's about restoring civil rights," said John Sinrud, Montana Landlord Association lobbyist.

Landlords are not specifically mentioned in the governor's order, but they would still be protected from late fees and other penalties when it comes to their mortgages.