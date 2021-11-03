CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says a beginning supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 has been delivered to public health offices across the state.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, says Wyoming parents should choose to vaccinate their children for various reasons.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect kids five and over from COVID-19,” she said. “It can help kids stay in school and help them participate more safely in all sorts of activities.”

“We have certainly seen children become infected with the COVID-19 virus. Some have been very ill and some may be facing both short and long-term health issues,” Harrist said. “We also know children can spread COVID-19 to others, including the very youngest who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, and those of any age who may be especially vulnerable to the virus and its effects.”

Children ages 5-11 can receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in an amount meant specifically for them. The vaccine will be given in two doses, spaced three weeks apart. Kids can also receive other vaccines, including flu shots, at the same time as getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Before the vaccine was authorized for children ages 5-11, scientists and medical experts completed a review of safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials of thousands of children, as stated in a release.

“Vaccination for youth 12 and older has also been available for several months, with millions of youth already safely vaccinated across the nation,” Harrist said.

Harrist says Wyoming remains vulnerable to COVID-19 largely due to the aggressive Delta variant.

“For those people who are eligible and not yet vaccinated, getting started with COVID-19 vaccines is the most important step available to help prevent COVID-19 illness and spread in our state,” she said. “It is the best way to reduce our vulnerability to this virus and its effects.”

For now, you should contact your local public health office or pharmacies in some larger stores for information on getting a vaccine for children ages 5-11. Other approved COVID-19 vaccine providers, including some doctors’ offices, are working with local public health offices to receive vaccines this week and will be able to order doses beginning next week.

While it may take a short time for information on availability of the kid’s version of the vaccine to be updated and fully available, ways to find where to get COVID-19 vaccines include:

Visit Vaccines.gov or vacunas.gov online to search and find vaccine sites.

or online to search and find vaccine sites. Text your ZIP code to 438829 (GETVAX) or 822862 (VACUNA) to find up to three nearby locations that have vaccines available.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for phone-based help.

Detailed information about the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including questions and answers for parents about safety and potential side effects can be found here.

For more information from the WDH about vaccinations in Wyoming, visit https://bit.ly/3we7W5k.