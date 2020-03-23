KC Williams updates city council on COVID-19 outbreak

BILLINGS, Mont. -- KC Williams, the Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator for Yellowstone County, gave an update on the COVID-19 crisis in Mondays virtual city council meeting.

A number of local businesses remain closed by order of Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton. The closure is effective until April 10th in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Williams says there will be legal consequences if any non-essential businesses do not stay closed for the required time period.

"We are in the middle of a history changing event for our nation and when this is over there will be laws and the way we interact will be changed probably forever," he says.

Williams says Yellowstone County is anticipating more cases of COVID-19 and the goal is to keep the number of cases at a manageable load, so the people who do contract the disease can get adequate health care.

All city council meetings will be held virtually until the council decides it is safe to meet in person.