JORDAN, Mont. - Jordan Public Schools is announcing they are switching to remote learning for two weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 16 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, JPS wrote:

"It's with great regret that I inform you that we have reached the point that, with the number of student and staff cases and contact traces we have, we can't reasonably continue on site services. We simply would not have enough subs and would be effectively doing offsite anyway. The school will be going off site starting Monday 11/16 and will return to on site November 30th. JH basketball games are cancelled."