Billings, MT, November 29, 2020 - Medical freedom advocates, in collaboration with the grassroots organization V is for Vaccine, are planning an international demonstration to raise awareness of vaccine risks, namely COVID-19 vaccines. These demonstrations will take place on November 29th in all 50 United States, Canada, Australia, and the U.K. This is the busiest travel day of the year in the U.S. and will involve the display of large banners along highway overpasses with the message “COVID-19 VACCINE MANUFACTURERS ARE EXEMPT FROM LIABILITY”.

V is for Vaccine co-founder, Joshua Coleman, says the aim is to shine a spotlight on the lack of manufacturer liability for injuries and death, which can and do occur with vaccines. "All medical procedures require informed consent. Vaccination is no different, but the reality is vaccines are routinely administered without informing the recipient of severe and acknowledged risks. A fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine means no long term and limited safety studies. With the potential for severe adverse reactions and widespread vaccine mandates, it is critical that people understand their rights, the true scope of risk involved in vaccinating and the lack of adequate recourse if they suffer an adverse reaction.”

Vaccine manufacturers are exempt from liability for the majority of currently licensed vaccines under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Manufacturers for any approved COVID-19 vaccine will be exempt under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act).