On Friday, Senator Steve Daines announced the Indian Health Service will receive $80 million to assist tribal communities during the coronavirus outbreak. This announcement comes after Sen. Daines wrote a letter to President Trump, requesting that Montana's tribal communities receive funds to help fight the outbreak.

“It’s critical our tribal communities get the resources they need to handle the coronavirus outbreak. I’m glad to see President Trump and the administration listen to my request to ensure IHS receives funding to help support Indian country during this tough time,” Daines said.

Read the letter Sen. Daines wrote to President Trump here: