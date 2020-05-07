BILLINGS, Mont. -- Keeping hospitals clean and safe is always essential, and during a pandemic, it becomes even more of a top priority. That's where EVS workers come in.

Mickie Van Vallis, a training coordinator at St. Vincent Health Care in Billings says her team is sanitizing bathrooms and waiting rooms on a repeat schedule every day. She says they've taken away coffee stations, and are blocking off water fountains in the hospital. Like almost everyone in the health care field, Van Vallis says she is keeping her distance from her loved ones so they don't get sick. Strengthened by this experience, Mickie says she is very impressed with how the staff has come together as a team.

"We have picked other ones up that were struggling," she says, "We have made adjustments to put someone to help someone else who is just not dealing with – not just the work aspect but the home life too has been a struggle. Other departments have come by us they've applauded us in the hallway. We came in one day and we had hearts put up all over our door of our office. Everyone has really come together and that's why we work at St. V's. It's a big team and everybody loves us here so it's great."