BILLINGS, Mont. - There are new details on how distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine could look in Montana, after a coordination team from the state health department met for the first time Tuesday morning.

Even if a vaccine is ready in December, it could be months before most of Yellowstone County's population is vaccinated, based on different groups of people that will be the priority. It’s not going to operate on a first-come, first- served basis.

"In some cases, it's been reported that the vaccine is 90-95% effective, but we don't have a lot of meat around what that means," said Bekki Wehner with DPHHS.

A big topic: Who gets the vaccine first? For now, it'll be decided by a five-tier system.

"Tier one is critical infrastructure, tier 2 is people at increased risk, and tier 3 is people at increased risk for acquiring or transmitting COVID," Wehner said.

Tier 4 is people with limited access to vaccination services, and tier five is healthy adults. The team established 3 phases to distribute the vaccine, based on how much supply there is. But it could take weeks before it's available to the general public.

"A mass vaccination clinic or something like that is probably not going to come until Phase 2, or maybe Phase 3," Wehner said.

Essentially, until February or March of next year, only critical workforce like healthcare workers, and the highest risk patients can get the shot before it's available to others. John Felton at RiverStone Health says there's still lots of unknowns.

"The issues are the amount of vaccine we'll have, how frequently we'll get doses, and which vaccine we get," Felton said.

It'll be well into 2021 before most of Yellowstone County residents are vaccinated.

"Its probably going to be into the third or fourth quarter of next year would be my best guess before we have a significant portion of the population that's vaccinated around here," Felton said.

And even though Yellowstone County has seen some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state this year, that does not guarantee the county will be one of the first to get the vaccine.

"A month ago we were pretty much at the top of the list, and now we're kind of in the middle of the pack, so it's a little difficult to project what's going to happen when the vaccine actually gets here," Felton said.

Medical experts say the vaccine may require two doses and lots is still unknown about how it will impact children. There are also plans to make the vaccine available at local pharmacies.