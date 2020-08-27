BILLINGS, Mont. - Governor Steve Bullock's moratorium to protect renters and homeowners from evictions is now expired. This means Montanans are no longer shielded from being evicted from their homes for late or non-payment.

With September rent payment due soon, we took a look at CARES Act funding allocated to Montana, specifically the portion set aside to assist people having trouble making those payments.

The last remaining eviction protection established by the CARES Act vanished this week and there's no replacement in sight. Montana received more than $1 billion in CARES Act funding and $973 million of those funds has been allocated.

In May, Gov. Bullock granted $50 million to the Montana Housing Emergency Housing Assistance Program. The program provides rent, mortgage payments, security deposits, and hazard insurance assistance to people who have lost their job or substantial income due to COVID-19.

Renters and homeowners may be eligible for up to $2,000 a month in assistance. So far, just over $2.3 million has been awarded to applicants, landlords and mortgage servicers.

A dashboard on the official Montana website shows which counties have received payments. Yellowstone County leads with over $484,000. Missoula County is next with just over $400,000 granted to residents. People in Gallatin County are also seeing a healthy sum, with $323,000 going there.

That being said, more than $45 million is still available. If you need assistance, all you have to do is fill out the application at CovidRelief.Mt.Gov.

Keep in mind, Montanans receiving other forms of housing assistance are not eligible.

For more information on the COVID-19 relief assistance and other protections for Montanan renters, click here.