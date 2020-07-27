BILLINGS, Mont. - Health officials say Yellowstone County had seven residents die this past week due to COVID complications.

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, says on Saturday, July 25, a woman in her 90's passed away at a Billings hospital. RH states no other information will be released to protect the privacy of the woman and her family.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO.

There have been 22 COVID-related deaths in Yellowstone County.

“Since Saturday, July 18, seven Yellowstone County residents have passed away due to COVID-19 related illness, making last week the deadliest yet," Felton said. "As case counts continue to rise in Yellowstone County and across the state, each of us must continue to be vigilant in taking measures to prevent COVID-19 – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands and stay home when you are sick.”

RH says 893 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19.