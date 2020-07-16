BILLINGS - RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 death Thursday at Canyon Creek Memory Care, marking the facility's third COVID-19 death this week.

The following is a release from RiverStone Health regarding the recent death:

"RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, for the third time this week, reports an additional COVID-19 related death stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

Early Thursday, July 16, a man in his 70s passed away at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

To protect the privacy of the gentleman and his family, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the death.

This latest death in Yellowstone County is reflected on today’s state COVID-19 tracking map. Since Monday, July 6, a total of nine residents from Canyon Creek have died.

'Each passing related to this virus is a tragic reminder of the serious nature of COVID-19. We wish this gentleman’s family peace and comfort as they grieve,' said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO.

To date, 629 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 14 have died."

Gov. Steve Bullock shared the following message regarding the COVID-19 death:

“Another Montana family has lost a loved one to this deadly virus. Each death of a Montanan is more than just a statistic – it is a tragedy felt deeply throughout our state. It is on all of us to work together to stop COVID-19’s devastating path and maintain the health of our communities.”