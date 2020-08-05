BILLINGS, Mont. - Another death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Yellowstone County.

RiverStone Health, the public health department in Yellowstone County, says early Wednesday, Aug. 5, a man in his 60's passed away at a hospital in the county. He becomes the 28th COVID-related death in the county.

“We can’t imagine the sadness that the deceased’s family and friends are experiencing and we offer our heartfelt condolences,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “Only five days into August and our community has said goodbye to two people whose loss will be forever felt. Let’s resolve to do all we can to prevent more COVID-19 illness and death by following the 3 Ws – wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”

RiverStone Health says no further info will be released on the deceased man to protect he and the family's privacy.

As of Wednesday, 1,144 Yellowstone County residents have had confirmed COVID-19 cases.