BILLINGS - Leaders from Billings Clinic, SCL Health/St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and St. John’s United wrote in a release they "strongly support the decision of the Billings Public Schools to require masking of all K-12 students, staff and visitors."

Billings' health care community believes the decision will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

"Prevention measures, such as masking, vaccination, and staying home when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, will keep students in school and our community safe," they also wrote in the release.