HARDIN- The Hardin School District is reporting that multiple students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter from the school district, shared on the Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 social media, says they were notified of the positive tests on August 28.

According to the letter, the students last attended in-person contact with fellow students and staff on August 27.

In response to the positive tests, high school and middle school fall athletic programs are being interrupted for two weeks starting August 28.

On-site school instruction will keep taking place next week, and all bus routes except for #4 and #16 will run as scheduled on Monday.

“Should students, staff and families not practice social distancing, wearing masks and not safely quarantine when requested to do so, it is not only putting onsite school at risk, but also our athletic seasons and the health of all involved,” Hardin School District wrote.

Staff and students who are at risk of exposure will be contacted by the Big Horn County Health Department and/or Indian Health Service Public Health to determine a safe and appropriate course of action.

Anyone who feels sick or ill is recommended to seek out their medical provider for specific instructions.

School officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide more information if and when it becomes necessary the school district says.