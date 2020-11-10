BOZEMAN, Mont. – On Tuesday, Governor-elect Greg Gianforte announced his 21-member COVID-19 Task Force, made up of healthcare experts, business leaders, school administrators, law enforcement, and local and tribal leaders.

This task force will work with state and local health officials to provide recommendations to the governor-elect on how to best manage the COVID-19 crisis in Montana.

The governor-elect released the following statement:

“Montana faces a public health crisis and economic crisis as a result of COVID-19 – which I trust the people of Montana to take seriously. It remains my top priority to work together to protect the most vulnerable among us, while also safely and fully opening back up our economy. This task force will be indispensable to me in tailoring a plan unique to the Treasure State that will promote both the health and economic well-being of Montanans.”

Members of Governor-elect Gianforte’s COVID-19 Task Force are below: